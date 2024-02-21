trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723301
Bhilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) to form government in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:18 AM IST
The formation of new government in Pakistan has been decided. In Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) have decided to form the government. With this, Shahbaz Sharif can become the new PM of Pakistan.

