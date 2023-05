videoDetails

Big relief to Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case, stay imposed on lower court's action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has got a big relief in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad High Court has stayed the proceedings of the lower court. Know in detail in this report what decision was taken by the Islamabad High Court.