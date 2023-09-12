trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661419
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bill Gates hailed PM Modi for his leadership of G20 and his ‘groundbreaking’ consensus on DPI

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Microsoft founder Bill Gates on September 11 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the "groundbreaking" consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nipah Back Again In Kerala's? Govt Issues Alert After Two 'Unnatural' Death In Kozhikode
play icon1:31
 Nipah Back Again In Kerala's? Govt Issues Alert After Two 'Unnatural' Death In Kozhikode
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
play icon1:54
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
play icon3:26
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'

Trending Videos

Nipah Back Again In Kerala's? Govt Issues Alert After Two 'Unnatural' Death In Kozhikode
play icon1:31
Nipah Back Again In Kerala's? Govt Issues Alert After Two 'Unnatural' Death In Kozhikode
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
play icon1:54
Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
play icon3:26
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'