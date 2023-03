videoDetails

Brisbane: Khalistani supporters protests outside Indian Consulate

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

There has been a huge protest by Khalistani supporters in Brisbane. There has been an allegation of forcibly closing the gate of the Indian Consulate in Australia. The incident happened on Wednesday in Taringa, a suburb of Brisbane. During this, Khalistani supporters raised slogans of Khalistan Zindabad while demonstrating outside the Indian Consulate with flags, banners and posters. See the pictures.