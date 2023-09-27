trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667613
Canadian Parliament Speaker Anthony Rota resigns

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Canada Speaker Resigns: The Speaker of the 'House of Commons', the lower house of the Canadian Parliament, resigned from his post on Tuesday after in an address to the President of Ukraine, he called and honored a person who fought on behalf of Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Let us tell you that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the House on Friday. During this, Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention towards 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, then Canadian MPs welcomed him.
