China and Pakistan begins joint military exercise

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
India's enemy countries China and Pakistan have started military exercises. This exercise is being conducted in the sea. Meanwhile, the Navy is keeping a close eye on Chinese ships and submarines. In this report of Zee News, know what is the whole matter and where the maneuver is being conducted.
