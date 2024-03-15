NewsVideos
China and Russia planning to build Nuclear Plant on Moon

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Ahead of voting, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a huge claim. Warning western countries, Putin made huge announcement about Nuclear Plant. The nuclear plant will be build in about 10 years on moon with combined effort of China and Russia. To know more about the same, watch this report.

