China has reacted after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

China has reacted after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China said that only America is responsible for the situation that arose after Pelosi went to Taiwan. This means that the tension between the US and China is increasing over Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

China has reacted after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China said that only America is responsible for the situation that arose after Pelosi went to Taiwan. This means that the tension between the US and China is increasing over Taiwan.