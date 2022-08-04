NewsVideos

China has started a war exercise near Taiwan

China has started a war exercise near Taiwan. It is being told that this preparation for war will run in at least 6 zones. Meanwhile, no aircraft is allowed to enter this entire area. China is very upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
