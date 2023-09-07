trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658977
China writes anti-India article in Global Times

Sep 07, 2023
Global Times on India: Chinese media Global Times has once again spewed venom against India. Global Times has said that the whole world is paying attention to G-20. And in such a situation, what do they want to show by changing the name, India should focus on its economy. Global Times has also published that India has many issues on which it should work first. That means China's propaganda tool is also working before G-20.
