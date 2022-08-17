Deshhit: America Vs Dragon... Missile Battle

While on one hand China showed its military power to the world by drilling, on the other hand America has increased China's concern by showcasing its deadly Minuteman 3 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. China was so upset by this demonstration that it started a drill to avoid missile attack.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

