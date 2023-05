videoDetails

Deshhit: Bilawal Bhutto's sister said 'Har Har Mahadev' in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

In Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto's cousin Fatima Bhutto went to a temple in Karachi and offered water to Shivji. This step of Fatima has created a stir.