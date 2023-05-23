NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: For 44 minutes, Pakistan's heartbeat was fast...the whole of Australia became Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the story of India's glory to more than 20,000 Indians at Sydney's Arena Park today. Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that it is a matter of pride to share the stage with Modi...Modi is the BOSS. Due to this growing popularity of Modi, Pakistan is also considering India as a world leader.

All Videos

UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
3:10
UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
2:20
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
1:26
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center
2:31
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center
Taal Thok Ke: Honor to India in Australia! Congress said it was BJP's program
9:23
Taal Thok Ke: Honor to India in Australia! Congress said it was BJP's program

Trending Videos

3:10
UPSC Topper: Mayur Hazarika, who secured 5th rank, gave Guru Mantra to the students!
2:20
What did PM Modi say in Sydney that shocked Pakistan!
1:26
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance
2:31
CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center
9:23
Taal Thok Ke: Honor to India in Australia! Congress said it was BJP's program
Deshhit,PM Modi Speech In Sydney Live,PM Modi Sydney visit,pm modi in sydney,modi in sydney,PM Modi Speech In Australia Live,pm modi in papua new guinea,indian pm visits sydney,sydney news,pm modi visits australia,Sydney,PM Modi Australia visit,Anthony Albanese,20K People Crowd Gathers For Modi Live,PM Modi in Sydney Live Updates,PM Modi in Brisbane,Modi live,PM Modi at diaspora event,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Brisbane,Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena,