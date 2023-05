videoDetails

Deshhit: Imran Khan's 'last battle' in the General's court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Imran can be prosecuted in the army court. Shahbaz and Munir can together take a decision on this in the meeting of the National Security Council. Now the question is arising, will Imran be hanged or life imprisonment?