Deshhit: Imran or Shahbaz on the throne, atrocities on Hindus continue in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Pakistan is the house of death for non-Muslims. Sindh has the largest Hindu population in Pakistan. Hindu MPs are asked to forcibly convert. Many cases like forced rape and murder of Hindu girls have come to the fore.