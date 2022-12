videoDetails

Deshhit: Japan will destroy China with American 'Brahmastra'!

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Japan will buy Tomahawk missile from America. It is believed that Japan is going to make a huge increase in its defence budget. Japan has made a big change in the policy of national security. For the first time after World War II, Japan has shown its aggression at this level.