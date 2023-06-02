NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan bowlers including Imran-Shahbaz-Bilawal will apologize to PM Modi!

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Beggar Pakistan is now pleading with India. The Standing Committee of the Parliament of Pakistan has asked Shehbaz Sharif to make a request to India. 18 members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs have written this.

All Videos

IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
9:49
IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
9:44
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
5:39
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
8:42
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'
1:51
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'

Trending Videos

9:49
IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
9:44
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
5:39
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
8:42
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
1:51
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'
Deshhit,Pakistan,India vs Pakistan,Pakistan crisis,pakistan economic crisis,Pakistan news,pakistan pm to modi,Pakistan economy,pakistani reaction on india,pm modi on pakistan,Pakistan PM,pakistani reaction,pm modi statement on pakistan,pakistan journalist cites pm modis example,pakistan economic crisis 2023,pakistan news today,pakistan on modi,pakistan reaction to india,Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif,economic crisis in pakistan,Pakistan media,