NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan is not even capable of giving education!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
The economic crisis spread in Pakistan has reached Delhi. School closed in Pakistani High Commission in Delhi. Teachers were not given salary for many years.

All Videos

Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight
5:17
Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight
Deshhit: Map of 'Akhand Bharat' in the new Parliament
2:20
Deshhit: Map of 'Akhand Bharat' in the new Parliament
Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous In 'No Makeup' Look As She Hits The Gym
0:35
Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous In 'No Makeup' Look As She Hits The Gym
Bhediya Star Cast Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Snapped Together At The Airport
1:36
Bhediya Star Cast Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Snapped Together At The Airport
Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport
1:22
Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

5:17
Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight
2:20
Deshhit: Map of 'Akhand Bharat' in the new Parliament
0:35
Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous In 'No Makeup' Look As She Hits The Gym
1:36
Bhediya Star Cast Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Snapped Together At The Airport
1:22
Sunny Leone Returns From The Cannes Film Festival, Gets Papped At Mumbai Airport
Deshhit,Pakistan,Pakistan High Commission,High Commission,Pakistan High Commission in Delhi,Delhi,pakistan high commission delhi,pakistan high commission new delhi,Pakistan High Commissioner,pakistan commission delhi school closed,indian high commission pakistan,cash starved pakistan shuts its school in delhi high commission,delhi pakistan commission,Pakistan crisis,pakistan crisis update,Pakistan debt,Pak crisis,