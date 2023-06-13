NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistani Ambani praised Modi fiercely!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Poverty will be eradicated by learning from India, not by selling towels. Pakistan's 'Ambani' advises bowler Shahbaz. Mian Mansha, who is called Ambani of Pakistan, said that foreign companies are standing in queues in India.

