Deshhit: PM's chair...Imran-Shahbaz and Asim Munir will strangle Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Civil war is currently raging in Pakistan. Earlier Imran supporters created ruckus on the streets. Now the workers of the party supporting PM Shahbaz have tried to enter the Supreme Court. So the Pak Army Chief has also opened a front against Imran Khan.