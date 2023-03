videoDetails

Deshhit: The deadliest rifle in the hands of the Indian Army!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

AK-203, one of the deadliest rifles in the world made in India, will now be in the hands of Indian soldiers. The process of getting the first batch of AK-203 made in India to the Indian Army has started.