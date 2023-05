videoDetails

Deshhit: The 'Pathan' of Pakistan became a rebel ... vowed to finish the Pak Army

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Now the war between Pakistan Army and Imran Khan has come in front of the world. The Corps Commander of Lahore has been dismissed by the Pakistan Army. According to Pakistani journalists, this dismissal has happened because of supporting Imran Khan.