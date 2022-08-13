Deshhit: Why North Koreans started crying after hearing about Kim Jong?

Kim Yo Jong of Kim Jong's sister has made a big disclosure related to Kim Jong in front of the North Korean officials, after hearing that all the officers started crying. She told that Kim Jong had corona and hearing this the people of North Korea started shedding tears.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:27 AM IST

