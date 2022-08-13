NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why North Koreans started crying after hearing about Kim Jong?

Kim Yo Jong of Kim Jong's sister has made a big disclosure related to Kim Jong in front of the North Korean officials, after hearing that all the officers started crying. She told that Kim Jong had corona and hearing this the people of North Korea started shedding tears.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Kim Yo Jong of Kim Jong's sister has made a big disclosure related to Kim Jong in front of the North Korean officials, after hearing that all the officers started crying. She told that Kim Jong had corona and hearing this the people of North Korea started shedding tears.

All Videos

Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
9:36
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
25:29
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
16:53
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
Agenda India Ka: Next 2 days very important for Raju Srivastava's health
29:5
Agenda India Ka: Next 2 days very important for Raju Srivastava's health

Trending Videos

Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
9:36
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
25:29
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
16:53
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
29:5
Agenda India Ka: Next 2 days very important for Raju Srivastava's health
Deshhit,North Korea,covid in north korea,north korea coronavirus,north korea covid,north korea covid outbreak,north korea news,north korea covid 19,north korea covid-19,north korea covid crisis,South Korea,north korea covid update,north korea during covid,north korea covid vaccine,north korea lying about covid,Korea,Kim Jong covid,North Korean cry over Kim Jong's covid infection,Kim Jong catches Covid infection,Kim Yo Jong,Kim Yo Jong on Kim Jong's covid,