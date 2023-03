videoDetails

Deshhit: Worst day of Pakistan, Will there be a civil war?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

Looting incidents have increased in Pakistan. Economic crisis is believed to be the reason behind this. Another week has passed and Pakistan is yet to get loan from IMF. In the interest of the country, see what is the new crisis in Pakistan.