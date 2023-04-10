NewsVideos
Deshhit: Zojila tunnel made the enemy sleepless

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Zozila Tunnel will be ready in 2026. This historic tunnel project is part of a dream to connect the Kashmir Valley with Kanyakumari. This tunnel will be the way to destroy the enemy.

