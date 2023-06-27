NewsVideos
videoDetails

Diwali to become school holiday in New York City

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Diwali, the festival of lights is set to become a school holiday in New York City. New Yorkers celebrate Diwali to commemorate the victory of light over darkness. Announcement came after state lawmakers recently enacted legislation designating it as a holiday. Mayor Eric Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families. Earlier, Mayor Eric Adams talked about the significance of Diwali on Oct 2023. Diwali will be observed this year on Nov 12, 2023, therefore it will be a day off from school.

All Videos

Modi's big attack on opposition unity
play icon12:59
Modi's big attack on opposition unity
UP: Demolition drive conducted at residential property of rape accused in Fatehpur
play icon3:2
UP: Demolition drive conducted at residential property of rape accused in Fatehpur
ICC Unveils World Cup 2023 Schedule; Know When India Playing Which Team
play icon1:13
ICC Unveils World Cup 2023 Schedule; Know When India Playing Which Team
Modi made a big announcement on UCC before 2024?
play icon12:30
Modi made a big announcement on UCC before 2024?
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter emergency landing in West Bengal's Sevoke
play icon0:39
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter emergency landing in West Bengal's Sevoke

Trending Videos

Modi's big attack on opposition unity
play icon12:59
Modi's big attack on opposition unity
UP: Demolition drive conducted at residential property of rape accused in Fatehpur
play icon3:2
UP: Demolition drive conducted at residential property of rape accused in Fatehpur
ICC Unveils World Cup 2023 Schedule; Know When India Playing Which Team
play icon1:13
ICC Unveils World Cup 2023 Schedule; Know When India Playing Which Team
Modi made a big announcement on UCC before 2024?
play icon12:30
Modi made a big announcement on UCC before 2024?
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter emergency landing in West Bengal's Sevoke
play icon0:39
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter emergency landing in West Bengal's Sevoke