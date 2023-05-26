NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Bhagam Bhag' of 2 Sherpas on Mount Everest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
The battle for the 'Record' in Sherpa, the race to climb the snowy Everest continues. Kami Rita conquered Everest for the 28th time, watch inside story of Sherpa's Everest conquest in DNA.

All Videos

Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
10:10
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
2:27
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966

Trending Videos

6:57
Top 50 : Magnificent pictures of the new Parliament House came in front, see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
10:34
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
10:10
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
6:10
IPL 2023: MI destroyed in the storm of Gill!
2:27
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
Kami Rita Sherpa,Mount Everest,kami rita,Everest,kami rita sherpa everest,everest sherpa kami rita,kami rita sherpa summit everest,everest man kami rita sherpa,Everest base camp,Everest summit,mount everest climbing record,sherpa kami rita,kami rita sherpa interview,climbing everest,everest permit cost,how to climb everest,everest summit 26 times,mount everest summit,mt. everest guide,how many times has kami rita climbed mount everest,