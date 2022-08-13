DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan

Pakistan doesn't lack money or intentions when it comes to funding any terrorist activity in Kashmir. But the Pakistani government is facing a problem in feeding its citizens. The ever-increasing inflation has crossed its limit and the Pakistani people are left with no other option but to bear it.

Aug 13, 2022

