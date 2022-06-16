DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?

Rising inflation and economic crisis have increased the difficulties for the Pakistan Government. The situation has become so bad that now they do not even have money to drink tea. Know what the Pakistan Government is doing to deal with this crisis.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:16 AM IST

