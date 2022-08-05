DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?

Rahul Gandhi has said another thing about Prime Minister Modi today, he said that Germany's dictator Hitler also used to win the election. Simply put, Rahul Gandhi has compared PM Modi to Hitler in a way, but is this logic correct?

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

