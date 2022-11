DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

Four days from today, the FIFA World Cup 2022 mega-match between 32 countries is going to start, but big controversies have also started regarding the organization of this biggest event. This is the first time in the 92-year history of the Football World Cup, when it is being organized in an Arab country. Out of 32 countries playing Football World Cup, there are 27 countries whose culture is completely different from Arab countries.