DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

The bottle from which you drink water everyday, the same bottle is the enemy of your life. We did not make this claim, it has been revealed in a study. The researchers examined all the parts of the bottle thrice. It was revealed in the study that the water bottle is 40,000 times dirtier than the toilet seat.