DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, died yesterday. 91-year-old Mikhail Gorbachev was ill for a long time. Mikhail Gorbachev is a personality about which the world is divided into two views. One is that Gorbachev is seen as the hero who ended the Cold War. Others also blame Gorbachev for breaking up the Soviets.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
