DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

These days America is facing the attack of an icy storm named Bomb Cyclone. This storm has covered 48 out of 50 states of America. People are dying due to snowfall here. It has become difficult for people to get out of the house. Because several feet of snow has accumulated outside the house.