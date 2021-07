DNA: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui dies during Afghanistan-Taliban clashes!

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed while covering the fight between Afghan soldiers and the Taliban in Afghanistan. It has been told that Siddiqui was killed during clashes in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district. Indian journalists were doing his duty by covering the situation in Kandahar for the last few days.