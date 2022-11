DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was publicly attacked on Thursday during the Azadi March. After the attack, riots have started in many cities of Pakistan. Imran Khan told via a press conference that he was aware of the Wazirabad attack. He further said that 3 people made a plan to kill me.