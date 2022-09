DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

About six and a half million years ago, a big asteroid collided with the earth and after that collision, dinosaurs vanished from earth. Can an asteroid collide with the earth again in the future, which will end the human race? But NASA has made concrete arrangements to deal with such a situation. Its trial run has also been successfully completed, which is named - DART mission. Now we will do a DNA test of NASA's Out Of The World mission.