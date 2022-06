DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake

At least 1000 people died due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. The big problem there is that the Taliban government in Afghanistan knows how to kill people, but does not know how to save the dying.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

At least 1000 people died due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. The big problem there is that the Taliban government in Afghanistan knows how to kill people, but does not know how to save the dying.