videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Now the question is arising how can people living in India have so much sympathy for Pakistan? There are Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and many such leaders in India, whose mind only runs on Pakistan. It seems as if they are a part of Pakistan's PR team.