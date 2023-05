videoDetails

DNA: Putin will tell on Victory Day...plan to win over Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Russia is going to celebrate its 78th Victory Day on 9th May. Russia celebrates Victory Day Parade every year. But, this time the atmosphere in Moscow has changed due to the Kremlin attack. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this topic.