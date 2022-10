DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Today Russia fired several missiles one after the other in many cities including in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. These missiles, fired targeting residential areas, wreaked havoc in Kyiv. This is the first time since the start of the war that Russia has targeted Kyiv in this way. Now the whole world is scared of another world war.