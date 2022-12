videoDetails

DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

After a long wait of 21 years, the title of Mrs. World has returned to India. India's daughter Sargam Kaushal won the Mrs. World 2022 competition. India won this crown for the last time in the year 2001.