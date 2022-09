DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain

Sep 21, 2022

A big conspiracy is being hatched against Hinduism in Britain. Just 3 days ago, a Shiva temple in Leicester was attacked. There the saffron flag, the symbol of Hinduism, was torn down and burnt. This attack was done by Muslim fundamentalists. The violence in Leicester was anti-Hindu violence and we are saying this because once again a mob of Muslim youths in Birmingham have tried to vandalize the Durga temple.