DNA: Still US reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases!

After 6 months, the United States is again recording more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths per day. In July, deaths per week were as low as 1,525, but now they are almost 10 times higher. In other words, as many Americans are now dying from COVID-19 every 18 hours as they were dying a full week a few months ago.