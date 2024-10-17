Advertisement
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Recent discussions around demographic change in India have intensified, with prominent figures like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat weighing in. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has now added his voice, highlighting the dangers of manipulated demographic changes to democracy. What makes this issue so crucial that the Vice President has to address it? This ground report from DNA will decode the complexities of demographic change.

