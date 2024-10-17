videoDetails

DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has made headlines as he visits Pakistan after nearly nine years, marking a significant moment in diplomatic relations. His actions during the visit, including meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and participation in the SCO summit, have drawn global attention. Social media buzzes with praise for his decisive approach, showcasing India’s strength on an international platform.