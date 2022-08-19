DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?

Today in DNA we will tell you about the danger of world war looming over the world. Since the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China has been warning of taking big steps and its preparations are also like war. To find the answer to this question, today Zee News is also present at Ground Zero in Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:29 AM IST

