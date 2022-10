DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

If statements are being made by the leaders in India for political gains and losses on the pretext of Rishi Sunak, then there is a reason for this too. While Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes pride in showing his Hindu rituals and worship, so does the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Today watch the DNA test of the leaders running the agenda in the name of Sunak.