DNA: This fight belongs to the people, it will not end, says Ahmad Shah Massoud's brother

After Kabul Airport, Panjshir is the only area in Afghanistan that is being watched by the whole world because it is the area that the Taliban has not been able to conquer. Currently, Ahmad Massoud, the 32-year-old son of Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Vice President of Afghanistan, is leading the insurgency against the Taliban from Panjshir. We spoke to Ahmad Shah Massoud's brother, he says that this fight against the Taliban is getting support from other areas besides Panjshir, it is a common people's fight.

Aug 26, 2021, 00:12 AM IST

