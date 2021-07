DNA: Travel of 5 lakh km to find the son who was kidnapped 24 years ago in China

A man has met his son 24 years after he was abducted from outside his home in China's Shandong province. According to the BBC report, Guo Gangtang's son was snatched by human traffickers when he was just two years old. After the kidnapping, Guo spent 24 years searching for his son, traveling more than 5 lakh km across the country on his motorbike.